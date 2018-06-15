Dads ride free on Father’s Day

By







For those looking to celebrate Father’s Day in an unique and extraordinary way this year, the Nevada Northern Railway (NNRY) is offering up adventure and excursion especially for dad this Sunday, June 17.

This National Historic Landmark in Ely, Nev. is granting free rides to all fathers on June 17.

Treat dad to a trip aboard an historic passenger coach pulled by a locomotive. Passengers will enjoy a 90-minute ride through remarkable Robinson Canyon. Trains depart at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Help dad achieve his dream. Along with train rides, dad or grandpa can take control of the throttle. Nevada Northern Railway also gives passengers a chance at the driver’s seat with the Ride with the Engineer or Be the Engineer.

With the start of Father’s Day, Nevada Northern Railway is now open 8 p.m. until 7 p.m. daily, except Sundays when hours are 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Trains operate daily, with steam powered excursions Friday through Monday. Kids ride free Monday-Thursday. The museum is located at 1100 Ave. A in Ely, Nev.

The Railway’s historic trains run between three communities on 30 miles of track in White Pine County. The Railway museum complex includes full-service rail yard encompassing fifty-six acres with dozens of buildings, shops and structures.

The museum collection consists of three steam locomotives, six diesel locomotives and over sixty pieces of rolling stock. The museum also houses an extensive paper record of the railroad’s operations.

Regular rides include caboose and engine rides, and the steam excursion train (a 90-minute train ride on a train pulled by a century-old steam locomotive toward Ruth Mine). Diesel train excursions and reenactment train robbery rides are also available on certain weekends. And guests can stay the night either in the historic caboose or railroad bunkhouse.

Other events in June:

•June 16 – Pony Express: Commemorating the famous route that traversed Nevada.

•June 23 – Steptoe Valley Flyer: 4:30 p.m. – Reliving the historic journey which carried 4.5 million passengers to White Pine County.

•June 30 – Wild West Limited: 4:30 p.m. – Cowboys, outlaws and horse-thieving robbers.

•July 28 – Rockin’ & Rollin’ Geology Train: 4:30 p.m. – Learn about mining history and geology.

For more information and a complete schedule, go to www.nnry.com.

About the Nevada Northern Railway: The Nevada Northern Railway Museum is a designated National Historic Landmark.

Voted the state’s Best Rural Museum and the Best Place to Take the Kids by readers of Nevada Magazine, the Nevada Northern Railway Museum also has been featured on Modern Marvels, American Restorations and on PBS.

For more information, call 775-289-2085, log onto www.NNRY.com or to get the latest news “Like” the Railway’s Facebook page.