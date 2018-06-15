Don’t leave it unsaid, talk about Alzheimers

By







More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s today. However, many more are undiagnosed or wait until the disease is advanced before consulting a doctor, which can limit their options. Unfortunately, many people are often hesitant or unsure how to address concerns about Alzheimer’s with a family member or friend who is exhibiting symptoms.

This month, during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association is reminding people it’s never too early to start having these important conversations, especially since growing evidence suggests that early detection and diagnosis can lead to a more fulfilling life.

With Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month in June, Niki Rubarth, Regional Director, Alzheimer’s Association, N. Nevada, is available to discuss how to initiate conversations about memory loss of cognition concerns with a family member, including tips that can guide these important-but-difficult conversations, such as: ·

Practice conversation starters, such as “Would you want me to say something if I ever noticed any changes in your behavior that worried me?”· Anticipate gaps in self-awareness. It can be the case that someone showing the warning signs of Alzheimer’s is unable to recognize these signs in themselves.·

Don’t quiz someone’s memory to discern whether something’s wrong. Instead, take note of the warning signs and prepare for a respectful conversation.