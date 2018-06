By







The Ely Elks Lodge recently sponsored a Home Run derby for the White Pine Little League and the winner was Chris Baldwin who won $360.

The Elks Lodge also presented the Little League All-Stars with a check for $1,000 to be used for travel expenses for the two All-Star teams in June and July.

The All-Star teams will be competing in Dayton and Spring Creek, representing White Pine County.