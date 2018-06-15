Sheriff’s Corner

By







By Sheriff Scott Henriod WPCSO

The start of summer holidays are upon us and with that starts what has been called the 100 deadliest days of summer. From Memorial Day to Labor Day marks the time where automobile accidents increase.

This is especially prevalent with teenage drivers from age 16 to 19. An average of 1,000 people will die in crashes with teenage drivers during this time period. AAA reported that an average of 1,022 people, more than 10 a day die during the 100 deadliest days of summer. That’s an increase by 16 percent over the other times of year. The increase is due to more inexperienced juvenile drivers driving on the roadways during this time period.

The causes of the accidents are linked to several factors. Fifty eight percent of the accidents were linked to distracted driving. It ranged from talking and texting on a cell phone, talking to other occupants in the vehicle and attending to something inside the car. The other causes were related to speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to speak to their teenagers about the dangers of risky driving. The articles I have read about this indicate that parents or guardians should obtain a commit from their juvenile drivers that they will not participate in this type of driving. AAA also suggests that parents should also lead by example and follow the same rules they expect there juveniles drivers to follow.