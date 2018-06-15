Star Tactical Shop open for business

By







Jeff Brandon and his wife Jennifer Brandon recently opened a shop here in Ely called Star Tactical Shop.

Jeff says that he has worked in corrections for almost 20 years. Working all over the state of Nevada; Las Vegas, Lovelock, Winnemucca and being here in Ely for about two years he felt like this was something the town needed and there was a need for it.

“In the city it was easy to just stop into a store and they took care of everything for you when it came to ordering a uniform, and here in such a rural area, you have to rely on the internet or you have to travel 250 miles”, and Jeff decided to change that.

I’ve been doing it for about 15 years out of the house, ordering small things for people, mainly just helping people”.

The store currently offers uniforms for correctional officers as well as for the difference agency’s that have fire departments. From uniforms to boots, hats, duty gear such as pouches and radio holders to gun holsters, Jeff is even branching out to the sale of firearms this store is becoming a one stop show for law enforcement personnel.

Jeff mentioned that they are working on getting in scrubs for medical personnel due to popular demand.

Embroidery, sewing and alterations is a service that Star Tactical Shop is providing as well. Turnaround time is rather quick too,

“Depending on the backlog, how many uniforms are sold in one day, we can usually get them back to the person in one to three days, definitely less than a week. He noted that the only thing that might take a little longer is if they have to order a special uniform. A shop that is definitely geared towards providing customer service.

“We’d like to try to make it where if someone comes in and has a rip, we can repair it rather quickly”.

And if you are looking for a firearm, Star Tactical can assist you with that. They utilize approximately fifteen different suppliers to get the best price and availability for the customer.

“If someone comes in and says what they need to order online, give me a day or two and I’ll try to find the best price. “ Jeff said.

Store hours are Monday thru Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.