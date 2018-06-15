You are here: Home / Lifestyle / The Great Outdoors

The Great Outdoors

June 15, 2018 By Leave a Comment

Baby Dax and his mom Emily Munk enjoying Sand Hallow in Utah.

Below:
Kids swimming with their horses from Rockin 13 Ranch.

June is a special time to celebrate America’s  Nation Great Outdoors month.  What started as Great Outdoors week under President Clinton in 1998 has grown significantly under the Trump, Obama and Bush administrations into a month-long celebration of healthful, social and economic benefits it brings.  We here at the Ely Times decided to reach out to White Pine residents to share their photos of their perspective of the Great Outdoors. Whether it’s hiking, biking, camping, kayaking, horseback riding, fishing or just enjoying the outdoors in general we want your pictures to share in the newspaper during the month of June. You can email your photos to elytimes.shari@gmail.com  Once you escape the outdoors, you’ll never want to go back inside.

