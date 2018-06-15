What’s Bugging You?

By







Boisea rubrolineata or the western boxelder bug

A North American species of true bug.During certain times of the year boxelder bugs cluster together in large groups while sunning themselves on warm surfaces near their host tree[4] (in leaf clutter and debris ,on rocks, shrubs, trees, and man-made structures). This is especially a problem in the fall when they are seeking a warm place to overwinter. Large numbers are often seen congregating on houses seeking an entry point. Once they have gained access, they remain inactive behind siding and inside of walls and the home while the weather is cool.

