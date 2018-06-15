White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff's Office for May 28-June 3

JUNE 4

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – deputies arrived and found the couple had only been arguing. Both parties agreed to separate for the night.

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party claimed to have gotten a virus on her computer and when she called the number provided her, she was defrauded several hundred dollars. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Charlee Stones, of Ely, rear-ended a vehicle being driven by Jennifer Criner, of Ely, which caused her vehicle to rear-end the vehicle in front of her, driven by Autumn Randall, of Ely. Stones was issued a citation for following too closely.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: The vehicle was located, but was unoccupied.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed his mother kept driving by him, which was harassing in nature. Contact was made with the mother, who claims she didn’t know her son anymore.

REPORT OF TRESPASSING: City – the reporting party claimed a female keeps coming onto his property. He was advised to contact law enforcement when she returned.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Richard Collins, of Hawthorne, was involved in a single vehicle rollover on a rural road. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City – contact was made with the parties and it was discovered to be an argument over a civil issue involving a motor vehicle. During the incident, one person threatened another. The victim was allowed to sign a citizen’s complaint, which was served on the alleged suspect.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – It was determined that 24 year old Francisco Javier Rosales, of Ely, did use force by strangulation upon a person with whom he is in a dating relationship. Rosales was arrested without incident.

New Bookings: Francisco Javier Rosales / Domestic battery by strangulation / Bail $15,000.

JUNE 5

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The deputy spoke to the driver, identified as 31 year old Allen Curtis Ruesch, of Ely. Ruesch was later arrested for driving under the influence.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was located and claimed no wrong doing. The subject left the area.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The subject was gone when officers arrived.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject allegedly engaged in a course of conduct that made another person feel frightened. The subject was gone when officers arrived. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY ISSUE: City – the reporting party complained that the father of their child was not adhering to their child custody agreement. As she was making the report, the father arrived with the child.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The reporting party claimed someone was banging on her door late at night. The area was checked, but no one was found.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: City – the reporting party returned home to find someone had vandalized her home. A report was completed.

New Bookings: Allen Curtis Ruesch / Headlamps required and driving under the influence / Bail $1,215.

JUNE 6

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party observed several intoxicated people standing near a parked vehicle. Then officers arrived, the people were gone.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – an employee of a local store received a counterfeit bill in exchange for goods. The employee told the customer the bill was fraudulent. The customer paid with real money and left the store. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: The reporting party observed a child playing in a vacant lot, unattended. Contact was made with the child, who said his mother gave him permission. The mother arrived and said she had given the child permission to be in the area.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subjects weren’t located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party believed someone stole personal items from her home and garage, possibly a previous house guest. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Isabelle Romero, of Ely, was driving on a dirt road and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to strike a tree. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed someone stole his medication that was mailed to him. A check of the tracking number showed the package was still in transit.

REPORT OF A TRASH PROBLEM: City – the manager of a local store claimed a female had put trash in the business dumpster. Contact was made with the female, who admitted to the act, and she was issued a citation.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be okay.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed to be having issues with the father of her child following the child custody agreement. A report was completed.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The reporting party claimed to have seen a person loitering and possibly pouring something near her fence. The subject then ran off. Deputies checked the area, but were unable to locate the subject.

New Bookings: Drue Taylor Ashby / Basic speed, expired registration, and DUI / Bail $1,450 / Arrested by NHP.

JUNE 7

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: Melray Morrill passed away at his home from natural causes.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – a male subject was seen digging up dirt in a vacant lot. When contacted, he said he was interested in buying the property and was taking soil samples. He was advised to contact the owner prior to being on the property.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN: City – a female was reportedly intoxicated and walking in the middle of the road. The female was located and identified as 23 year old Wyoming resident Jessie Ann Berrocal. While trying to speak to her, Berrocal continued to use loud and tumultuous language in a public place, even after being warned not to do so. Berrocal was later arrested for disturbing the peace.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – both parties were contacted and claimed they had only been arguing.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City – the reporting party claimed someone damaged his fence. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party discovered someone had stolen their license plates. The plates were entered into the National Crime Information Center as stolen.

New Bookings: Jessie Ann Berrocal / Disturbing the peace / Bail $355.

JUNE 8

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – a local bank received several bills that appeared to be counterfeit. It was unknown where the bills were passed.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party claimed an unknown subject accessed his bank account and charged several thousand dollars. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the reporting party observed a neighboring home, which was vacant, had an open door. Deputies checked the residence, which was empty. The owner of the residence was advised.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed her ex-husband’s current girlfriend verbally attacked her during their child exchange. All parties were advised to behave civilly.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The reporting party claimed to have heard someone yelling. The source of the noise was discovered to be several children playing.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: A male called reporting he was suicidal, but refused to tell deputies his current location. After speaking to the subject for some time, the deputy advised the male was feeling better about things and no longer wanted to hurt himself.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party claimed several children were purposely running into the road in front of oncoming vehicles. The area was checked, but the children were gone.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – both parties were contacted and claimed they had been battered by the other party. Neither subject could be determined an aggressor, and neither had signs of battery. Both subjects separated for the night.

New Bookings: None

JUNE 9

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City – the building was checked and everything appeared normal.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and claimed to be okay.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City – the reporting party claimed the wind had blown a campaign sign into the side of his vehicle, damaging it. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 28 year old Christopher Forest Ross Stevens, of Ely, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The vehicle was located and the driver was warned about his driving.

New Bookings: Aubriah Janique Reynolds / Trafficking methamphetamine, transporting a controlled substance, introducing contraband into a correctional facility / Bail $110,000 / Arrested by DPS-Investigations Christopher Forest Ross Stevens / Warrant / No bail.

JUNE 10

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the area was checked, but the vehicle wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City – a male subject was asked to leave a local store and was refusing. When deputies arrived, the subject had already left.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: The reporting party claimed their boyfriend was fixing her car, but when they broke up he stopped and now it doesn’t run. She was advised the issue was civil.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – the reporting party claimed a trailer struck his parked vehicle, but he exchanged information with the other person involved.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – contact was made with two brothers who claimed they had only been arguing. Both subjects agreed to get along.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed another subject and his son was harassing her and her children. She only wanted the incident documented in case of further issues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subjects were contacted and appeared to be healthy and happy.

New Bookings: Krystal Shyan Nabauns / Warrant / Bail $2,220 Daijonais Renee Williams / Warrant / Bail $270