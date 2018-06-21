By







Linda Jean Bohrn, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away suddenly on June 17, 2018. She was born to Lynn Jones Loveridge and Phyllis Eugenia Herbert on March 17, 1958. During her life she married Danny Lee Bohrn and had three children and six grandchildren. She was raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and fulfilled many callings over the years. Linda enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family. She created Stevens Comfy Toes which donated scarves, gloves, and hats to the local Little Peoples Head Start.

Linda is preceded in death by her mother and father; brother Steven Loveridge; husband Danny Bohrn and daughter Cynthia Bohrn. She leaves behind one daughter and one son, Mandy Lynn Caron of Elko, NV and Walter Bohrn of McGill, NV and six grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.