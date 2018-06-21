Linda Jean Bohrn, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away suddenly on June 17, 2018. She was born to Lynn Jones Loveridge and Phyllis Eugenia Herbert on March 17, 1958. During her life she married Danny Lee Bohrn and had three children and six grandchildren. She was raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and fulfilled many callings over the years. Linda enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family. She created Stevens Comfy Toes which donated scarves, gloves, and hats to the local Little Peoples Head Start.
Linda is preceded in death by her mother and father; brother Steven Loveridge; husband Danny Bohrn and daughter Cynthia Bohrn. She leaves behind one daughter and one son, Mandy Lynn Caron of Elko, NV and Walter Bohrn of McGill, NV and six grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Deepest sympathy’s to everyone, she was sweet and so funny . A truly Beautiful soul – always found the positive in everyone and everything. It was such a shock , my husband Robert Loveridge and her brother- sends his love and sympathy to all their sister Lisa Ann and family, and Walter @ his Kids and Mandy and her kids, she was called to heaven at such a Young age. She will deeply missed by all, the Family has lost a Godly Light on earth. A Angel you are!
So sorry for your lose. She was a very special person.
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you and if
there is anything we can do let us know.
Earlynn and Marsha Betsill