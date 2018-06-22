By







RENO RODEO

Through June 23

The wildest, richest rodeo in the West! The Reno Rodeo began in 1919 and is a PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) sanctioned sporting event. Reno Rodeo is a non-profit organization made up more than 350 volunteers. More than 150,000 fans will be in attendance for the 4th richest PRCA tour rodeo. The Reno Rodeo has been nationally televised on CBS Sports, Fox Sports Net, Versus, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Classic. Tickets are available at www.renorodeo.com or visit Lawlor Events Center or call 1-800-325-7328.

Las Vegas International

Chess Festival

June 20-24

At the Westgate Resort & Casino, Las Vegas. Happening now is the annual Las Vegas International Chess Festival. This event features the National Open $100,000 prize), The Walter Browne Memorial Blitz Championship, The U.S. Women’s Open, The International Youth Championship, Youth Trophy Tournament, Blitz Sectionals, Youth Blitz and the Spirit of Chess. Website: https://www.vegaschessfestival.com/

Carson City Rockabilly Riot

June 21–23

This unique car show and music event features traditional hot rods, vintage trailers, drag racing, burn-outs, car events, live bands, pin up contest, prom, diaper change contest, dine n dash contest, fastest mechanic in the West and much more!! Website: http://www.renorockabillyriot.com

Lamoille Country Fair

June 24, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Lamoille Grove and surrounding area will become abuzz with excitement, food booths and craft vendors. The Lamoille Country Fair was created the last Sunday in June by the by the Lamoille Women’s Club 43 years ago. There will be crafts, bouncy houses, food, kids safari, vendor slides, game booths, face painting and lots more. Free Shuttle is available at Lamoille Highway and Canyon Road. Additional parking is available at Country Lane to the left, across from O’Carrols, provided by Lamoille Women’s Club.

Winnemucca Stock Horse

Classic and Derby

June 22-24, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This event takes place at the Winnemucca Events Center. No admission charge. An event to watch and enjoy the skill of riders on ranch horses in a reined cow horse show and executing reining patterns.