Codling moth, (cydia pomonella)

A member of the Lepidopteran family, Tortricidae. The larvae cause significant damage on fruits as it is there only food source. This food source AKA known as your apple and pears become unedible from the damage. Apex Pest Control can treat your trees for this pest. Cost varies, 1 tree costs $30, price per tree goes down if you have more trees at 1 location. Call Jess at Apex Pest Control. 775-289-6000. Like us on Facebook .

