Bald Mountain celebrates record production, expands mine

After record gold ounce production in 2017, Kinross Gold Corp.’s Bald Mountain Mine is tackling an expansion to extend mine life and further enhance production.

Bald Mountain produced more than 282,000 ounces of gold in 2017, exceeding the year’s target of 278,000 ounces. Continuing to deliver strong results, the open pit gold mine outside of Eureka achieved excellent production, tons mined and cost metrics in the first quarter of 2018, the company announced in its Q1 report.“The high performance culture that our employees embrace has been key to our success at Bald Mountain Mine,” said Clint Nebeker, mine operations manager for the Kinross Bald Mountain Mine.

“The mine has a challenging, but high-potential deposit and we believe that is, in part, what attracts the best miners in the business to work here.”The company also moved forward with construction of the Vantage Complex Project, a development in the southern portion of the 26-mile-long mine property. The project remains on schedule with commissioning for the heap leach pad and processing facilities expected to commence in the first quarter of 2019. Earthworks are underway, engineering is approximately 90 percent complete, and all major permits have now been received.

Additionally, the Vantage Complex is expected to house a new 8,100-gallon-per-minute carbon adsorption plant, maintenance shop, administrative building and supporting infrastructure.“The Vantage Complex Project construction is well underway with great dedication and enthusiasm from both employees and contractors working on the project,” said Don Weeks, Vantage Complex manager for the Kinross Bald Mountain Mine.

“This is a very exciting project for Kinross and Bald Mountain Mine, as the Vantage Complex Project is expected to extend mine life, giving us the ability to contribute to surrounding communities for years to come.”

The Vantage Complex is expected to provide access to untapped resources and enable the mine to continue to deliver strong production.“With safety at the forefront of daily activities and environmental stewardship a constant priority,” the company stated in a release, “Bald Mountain Mine is excited to responsibly deliver on 2018 targets.”