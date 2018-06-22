BLM Ely District office accepting SRP applications for 2019

By







ELY—The Bureau of Land Management’s Ely District is accepting Special Recreation Permit (SRP) applications to fill the two Truck/Buggy/Off-highway Vehicle event slots for calendar year 2019. Applications must be received by the District’s Caliente Field Office by 4:30 p.m. PST, Monday, July 30, 2018.

The Caliente Field Office will conduct a lottery drawing at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 31. The lottery will not be necessary if the field office receives two or fewer applications. The lottery serves only to reserve the event slot. Final authorization of an event is contingent upon submission of other required materials and approval by the authorized officer. Applications are limited to one promoter/club per year. No fees are required at this time.

To apply for the 2019 Truck/Buggy/OHV event slots, download and complete the SRP application available at https://go.usa.gov/xQJGb and return to the BLM Caliente Field Office, PO Box 237, Caliente, NV 89008 Attn: Elizabeth Domina or fax it to Domina at 775-726-8111. Submit applications in-person at the Caliente Field Office, 1400 South Front Street, in Caliente.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Domina, BLM Caliente Field Office outdoor recreation planner, at 775-726-8116 or edomina@blm.gov