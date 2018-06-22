Great Basin College revitalization project

By







The Ely Center of Great Basin College received a mini-makeover on June 1, 2018. As part of an ongoing revitalization project, Great Basin College partnered with White Pine High School students McKenzie Shady, Shamryn Brewster, and Emma Walter who volunteered their time to paint and plant flowers around the center. The volunteers are GBC dual enrollment students, National Honor Society members, and members of the White Pine High School cheer and stunt team.

