Gymkhana returns to fairgrounds

By







The Ely Times

White Pine Gymkhana returns for its 14th annual event at the White Pine County Fairgrounds. The event will be held on Saturday, June 23, beginning with sign-ups at 7:30 am and events starting at 9:00a.m.

Barrels, poles, golf ball drops, water race, speed trail and speed barrels will be the events, and classes start at ages 7 and under with classes from 8 years up to a 40 and over class.

An event that Suzie Godon started 14 years ago wanted something fun for kids who were involved with horses began the start of something that carried on for years now. Godon passed the torch on to Dee Dee Sandoval, Billie Sue Heckethorn and Nikki Barainca to continue this special event.

Each year about 70-80 contestants participate.

This event is sponsored by several businesses in the community in addition to the Tourism and Recreation Board.

Heckethorn, one of the event coordinators, said “This is an event where families can come out to have fun in all ages. We offer the most prizes of any Gymkhana around. Even if you place in the Top 5 you still get a prize.”

The prizes are high end from buckles to headstalls, and breastcollars. “This year’s event will be different in that a saddle with be given away to the high point cowboy and cowgirl this year,” Heckethorn said.