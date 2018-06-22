You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Highway Cleanup

Highway Cleanup

June 22, 2018 By Leave a Comment

Several of the Learning  Bridge staff teamed up for a highway clean up project. The cleanup was from the edge of Love’s to Pinyon Pine lane. They filled up  9 bags in just a one mile stretch. 

