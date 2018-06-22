June Wedding

By







Tanner James Hunt, son of Kim and Lori Hunt and Emily Marie Weber, daughter of Randy and Francis Weber will marry this Saturday June 23, at the beautiful Cowboy Dream Bed and Breakfast in Alamo, NV. The couple met as children, both growing up in Ely. Tanner is currently employed at the White Pine County Sheriffs office and Emily is employed at her father’s trucking company. They look forward to a long and happy life together and are excited to make memories with their family and friends.