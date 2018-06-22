Sheriff’s Corner

By







By Sheriff Scott Henriod WPCSO

Independence Day or as many of us call it the Fourth of July is a Federal Holiday in the United States commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. Many towns and cities celebrate the Fourth of July with parades, carnivals, fairs, picnics, family gatherings, barbeques, and lefts not forget those fireworks.

It’s a holiday filled with fun activities and lets us reflect on the wonderful freedoms we have in this great country.

As you participate in your planned activities this year please keep in mind that under City Code 7-5-1 it is unlawful for a person to sell, offer for sale, give away, set off or discharge any firework, rocket, Roman candle, pinwheel, squid bomb, sparkler, torpedo, or any other character of firework within the city of Ely except by permit.

White Pine County also has a similar ordinance under 10.16.010 and 10.16.020 it also prohibits a person from selling or discharging any character of firework which includes, Roman candles, pinwheels, squid bombs, firecrackers, bombs or any other type of explosive without a permit.

So as you celebrate the fourth of July please keep in mind the city and country ordinances that are in place and have a wonderful and safe holiday.