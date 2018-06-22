White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for June 11-June 17. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

JUNE 11

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS VEHICLES: The vehicles were gone when officers arrived.

REPORT OF A VAGRANT: City – the reporting party claimed a male who had been sleeping behind a building had just urinated in public. The male was located and warned about his actions.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: The reporting party claimed an unknown subject had damaged his gate. A report was completed.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: City – the reporting party claimed someone had damaged several outdoor tables at her workplace. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The parties were contacted and claimed they had just been arguing over relationship issues. The parties separated for the night.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party, an employee in a local store, reported a man stole items from the store. The male was later located and admitted to the theft. A citizen’s complaint for petit larceny will be issued to the male.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: Deputies arrived and discovered it was an argument between two neighbors.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISPUTE: It was discovered the couple was arguing over the unwanted advances of one of the parties involved. Both subjects agreed to separate for the night.

New Bookings: Charles Patrick White / warrant for false insurance claim / Bail $5,000 / Arrested by DPS-Investigations.

JUNE 12

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The reporting party claimed to have heard two people arguing. Deputies checked the area, but were unable to locate anyone.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – contact was made with the reporting party and it was discovered nothing had been taken.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – a deputy heard two people arguing and discovered it was two truck drivers upset with each other’s driving abilities. Both drivers were sent their separate ways.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The reporting party believed he was being followed by unknown subjects. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed several juveniles were attempting to climb onto the roof of a local business. Contact was made with the juveniles, who denied any wrongdoing.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 45 year old Eric Armstrong, of Ely, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed a vehicle was circling their neighborhood. When deputies arrived, the vehicle was gone.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – a patron at a local business was creating a disturbance and, when asked to leave, attempted to strike the owner. He missed and struck another employee. The male was later issued a citation for battery and trespassed from the business.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: The reporting party claimed a vehicle struck his parked truck and then fled the scene. The striking vehicle was located parked nearby, although the driver refused to answer the door of the residence. A citation will be issued to the driver when contacted.

New Bookings: Eric Wayne Armstrong / Warrant / Bail $1,220.

JUNE 13

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 40 year old California resident Michael Shannon was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Deputies responded and discovered a father and son had gotten into an argument and the son had battered the father. The son, a minor, was taken into custody for domestic battery and later transported to a juvenile detention facility.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was located and contact was made with the driver, who claimed to have a mechanical defect with his truck. He was given directions to the nearest auto repair shop.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Contact was made with the two parties involved. Both parties claimed to have just been arguing over the difficulty of their relationship. They decided to separate for the day.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party said she was selling a trailer on the internet and received a check from an unknown person in excess of what she wanted. She was advised the check was fraudulent.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City – the subject was contacted and was having thoughts of hurting herself. She was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE INTOXICATED DRIVER: The area was patrolled and the vehicle was later stopped by NHP.

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: Lowell Hall passed away at his residence from natural causes.

New Bookings: James Kettle / Probation violation / No bail / Arrested by DPS Parole and Probation. Sofia Elizabeth Davis / Warrant and probation violation / No bail / Arrested by DPS Parole and Probation. Denise Renea Lee / Speeding, DUI, and resisting a public officer / Bail $1,550 / Arrested by NHP.

JUNE 14

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Officer received a report of an individual who was parked in a restricted area. The individual was contacted and advised to move his vehicle. He complied and left the area.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — the dog was located and returned home.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A CHILD CUSTODY DISPUTE: City — officer contacted the parties involved and the child was returned to the mother who had primary custody of the child.

REPORT OF A FOUND CREDIT CARD: City — the card was placed into lost and found and the owner will be notified.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Reporting party stated that while operating her motor vehicle on US 50 she had struck a deer causing damage to her vehicle. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE FRAUD: City — reporting party stated that she had ordered some items for a fund raiser and the person whom she had ordered the items from had not delivered them. Officer is attempting to locate the person to see if the items will be delivered.

REPORT OF THREATS: City — reporting party stated that she had loaned her phone to an individual and now she has been getting calls from a person who keeps threatening her. Officer contacted the caller and advised him to stop calling the reporting party.

REPORT OF FOUND PROPERTY: Reporting party stated that while he was cleaning out a storage shed he located several firearms. The firearms were collected and returned to the owner.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that her neighbor was burning manure. The individual was contacted and advised not to burn unless authorized by the County Fire Department.

REPORT OF A MOTORCYCLE DISTURBANCE: The area was patrolled, but the riders were not located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — officer received a report of an individual who had stolen several, items at a local store. The person was contacted and she was issued a citation for petit larceny.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer contacted the juveniles who were playing games in the street. They were advised to keep the noise down.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they had engaged in a verbal argument. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Raymond E. Nivens age 62 of Fernley, NV was arrested for tail lamps required and DUI.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Officer received a report of an individual who was operating a side by side off road vehicle and had ran into the reporting parties’ fence. Officer contacted the individual and identified her as Nancy L. Baker age 58 of Ely. During the officers investigation Baker was arrested for DUI, Battery on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and injury to property.

New bookings: Raymond E. Nivens / Tail lamps required and DUI / Bail $1005. Nancy L. Baker / DUI, battery on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and injury to property / Bail $11,500. Andres Garcia / Driving on right side required, open container of alcohol, and DUI / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol. Terry Luna / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $520. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

JUNE 15

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of an individual causing a disturbance at a local residence. Officer contacted the person how stated that he was trying to get a person to come out of a home and speak to him. The individual was advised to leave the area. He complied.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE CHILD ABUSE: City — officer investigated the incident and reported that it was unfounded.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Officer contacted the owner of the vehicle who stated that it had broken down. The reporting party stated that he would have the vehicle removed.

REPORT OF SEVERAL SUSPICIOUS SUBJECTS: City — officer contacted the individuals who were working at the business cleaning.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Reporting party stated that he was operating his vehicle traveling on County Road 3 when the trailer he was towing came undone from his vehicle causing his vehicle to leave the roadway and roll. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were arguing over property. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF EMBEZZLEMENT: City — reporting party stated that an employee at his place of business has been embezzling money. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that David A. Millette age 53 of McGill was arrested for failure to stop at stop sign, open container of alcohol, and DUI.

REPORT OF A MOTORCYCLE DISTURBANCE: The area was patrolled, but they were not located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that Keith A. Miller age 39 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer contacted the person and reported that she was fine.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City — officer contacted the owner of the dog and she was issued a citation for barking dog.

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: City— the area was patrolled, but the dog was not located.

New bookings: David A. Millette / Failure to stop at stop sign, open container of alcohol, and DUI / Bail $1,470. Keith A. Miller / Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $430. Donald Davison / Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $1,600.

JUNE 16

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The report was given to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer observed an individual who was causing a disturbance in a local neighborhood. Officer reported that the individual was identified as Joseph E. Creaghe age 32 of Ely. Creaghe was arrested for disturbing the peace and injury to property.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Tammy Wales age 54 of Klamath Falls, OR was arrested on an Esmeralda County warrant.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that his wife had taken his prescription medication and won’t return it. Officer contacted the wife who denied taking the medication. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF LOST ITEMS: Reporting party stated that she had lost her cell phone when she was involved in an accident. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the individual who was intoxicated and could not care for himself. He was detained and will be released when sober.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer patrolled the area, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that an individual had stolen several items from her place of employment. The individual was contacted and the items were returned. The reporting party wanted the person trespassed from the store. He was advised.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument. They were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A THREAT: City — reporting party stated that he received a phone call from an unknown person who threatened to cause him harm. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DEATH: City — officer reported that Steven Torma age 67 of Minnesota died of natural causes while staying at a local motel.

New bookings: Joseph E. Creaghe / Disturbing the peace and injury to property / Bail $5,355. Tammy Wales / Esmeralda County warrant, contempt of court / Bail $357. Austin K. Campbell / Driving on right side required and DUI / Bail $1,215. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

JUNE 17

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officer contacted the parties involved who stated that fight was over a person not wanting to leave a local bar. The parties involved left the area. No other problems were located.

REPORT OF A DEATH: City — officer reported that Linda Bohrn age 60 of Ely died at her residence of natural causes.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City — officer checked on the dog and reported that it had food and water. No problems were located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that an individual had stolen an item from her place of employment. Officer located the person who had left the store and identified him as Erik C. Simpson age 32 of Ruth. During the officers investigation Simpson was arrested for burglary and petit larceny.

REPORT OF A CHILD CUSTODY PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that the father of her child didn’t show up for child custody exchange. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Tami R. Birmingham age 37 of McGill was arrested on an Ely Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — the owner of the dog was located and it was returned to him.

New bookings: Erik C. Simpson / Burglary and petit larceny / Bail $10,000. Tami R. Birmingham / Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $600.