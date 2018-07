By







Ely Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Alan Lafferty is shown presenting a $50 check to Harlene Stark, mother of Harlee Romero. Harlee, age 21 months, competed in the Cinderella pageant, baby division in Las Vegas on June 24, representing White Pine County.

Pictured from left to right Harlene Stark, Harlee Romero and Alan Lafferty.