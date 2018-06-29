Fun things to do

By







By TheCompleteNevadan.com

Elko Basque Festival

June 29 – July 1

The National Elko Basque Festival is a three-day festival that features a parade, games, dance performances at the Elko County Fairgrounds.

This unique celebration of sheepherders and cattlemen in northern Nevada was founded in 1964 after years of local attendance. Website: http://www.elkobasqueclub.com/2018-national-basque-festival.html

De Golyer Bucking Horse and Bull Bash

Churchill County Fairgrounds – Fallon

June 30

Make your way east of Carson City on US Highway 50 to Fallon for the annual De Golyer Bucking Horse and Bull Bash at Churchill County Fairgrounds. Live country and rock jams to follow. Website: http://degolyerbuckinghorseandbullbash.com/

Reno Art Fest

June 30 – July 1

A three day art sprint that features a huge art sale, Controlled Burn’s “Fire Fest,” Circus Circus’s 24 Hour Mural Marathon, Cre8tiv Zone (for kids of all ages), artist receptions at Circus Circus (with tacos and drinks), a final celebration and cash prizes totaling $5,000.Website: http://www.artechreno.org/reno-art-fest-2018

Winnemucca Silver State International Rodeo

Through July 8

A competition of high school rodeo competitors in the state who did not qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo to be held in Rock Springs, Wyoming July 15-21. Website: www.ssir.us

Correction: the ELYCrapola Fest is in Minnesota, not Nevada.