Fun things to do

By TheCompleteNevadan.com
Elko Basque Festival
June 29 – July 1
The National Elko Basque Festival is a three-day festival that features a parade, games, dance performances at the Elko County Fairgrounds.
This unique celebration of sheepherders and cattlemen in northern Nevada was founded in 1964 after years of local attendance. Website: http://www.elkobasqueclub.com/2018-national-basque-festival.html
De Golyer Bucking Horse and Bull Bash
Churchill County Fairgrounds – Fallon
June 30
Make your way east of Carson City on US Highway 50 to Fallon for the annual De Golyer Bucking Horse and Bull Bash at Churchill County Fairgrounds. Live country and rock jams to follow. Website: http://degolyerbuckinghorseandbullbash.com/
Reno Art Fest
June 30 – July 1
A three day art sprint that features a huge art sale, Controlled Burn’s “Fire Fest,” Circus Circus’s 24 Hour Mural Marathon, Cre8tiv Zone (for kids of all ages), artist receptions at Circus Circus (with tacos and drinks), a final celebration and cash prizes totaling $5,000.Website: http://www.artechreno.org/reno-art-fest-2018
Winnemucca Silver State International Rodeo
Through July 8
A competition of high school rodeo competitors in the state who did not qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo to be held in Rock Springs, Wyoming July 15-21. Website: www.ssir.us
Correction: the ELYCrapola Fest is in Minnesota, not Nevada.