By







10 shares

Courtesy photo

The White Pine County Library Summer Reading Program started the week of June 18, 2018. The theme “Libraries Rock” will provide a summer with reading and STEM (science, technology, engineering, math). Prizes will be awarded at the end of the program for attendance and the top reader for each reading group. Age groups are: Monday 10 am 2-3 year olds; Monday 1 pm 5-6 year olds; Tuesday 10 am 3-4 year olds; Tuesday 1 pm 7-8 year olds and Thursday 1 pm 9-10 year olds. The 11Up Club will continue to meet on Tuesdays at 3:45 pm to 5:00 pm this summer with some great projects planned as well.

The Summer Program will end on August 16th. Robinson Nevada Mining Company is the sponsor of the 2018 Summer Reading Program. If the kids or grandkids are looking for something to do this summer send them to the County Library!

Pictured: Lori Williams, Assistant Management; Lori Romero, Library Director; Matt Thompson, Superintendent of Supply Chair Robinson Mine