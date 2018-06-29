By







1 shares

By Sheriff Scott Henriod WPCSO

When it comes to children and their safety it has always been a top priority for law enforcement. This Sheriff’s Corner I would like to address the concerns about leaving children in a vehicle unattended.

With summer upon us and warmer weather now taking place in our area we need to be aware of the dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles. An organization called Kids and Cars reports that an average of 37 children will die each year in hot cars. These deaths happen when children are forgotten in a car, accidentally lock themselves in a car or trunk, or in a small number of cases, when a child has been intentionally left in a car.

Children’s body temperature rises 3 – 5 times faster than an adults, resulting in a quicker onset of heat stroke. The temperature inside a vehicle can rise 20 degrees in 10 minutes. Even if a vehicle is parked in the shade heat stroke can occur inside a vehicle when the outside temperature is 58 degrees.

In the state of Nevada under NRS 202.575 it is unlawful for a child 7 years and younger to be left inside a vehicle unattended. The law states that a child 7 years and younger must be supervised by a person who is 12 years and older. The exception to this law is if the operator of the vehicle accidentally locks the doors to the vehicle while the child is inside.

The violation for the offense is a misdemeanor. Every year in the state of Nevada several children die due to being left inside a vehicle unattended. The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who sees this type of behavior taking place to call immediately to report the incident. Let’s make sure that or children are safe and that they have a great and fun summer.