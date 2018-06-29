Spokes America workshops at WPC Library July 2

By







Spokes will be biking across the United States from San Francisco to Washington D.C. over a span of 10 weeks this summer. Along the way, we will be hosting multi-day learning festivals at local community centers which are targeted towards middle school and high school students. Our workshops include project-based classes in chemistry, math, environmental science, statistics, art and creative writing. Each workshop will last a full afternoon to allow students to dive deep into topics they are interested in and take home tangible skills and products.

Workshops and times available for middle and high school students: Math and magic 11:00-1:00.

Properties of materials on the molecular level 3:00-5:00Self-compassion and Creative writing 11:00-1:00

Envir. Science and Renewable Technology 3:00-5:00

Questions please call the library at 775-293-6900.