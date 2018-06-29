USDA Funding available to help rural low-income individuals and families

By







CARSON CITY—USDA Rural Development State Director Phil Cowee has announced USDA has funding availabile for very low- and low-income individuals and families seeking to purchase or repair a home in a rural area. “June is homeownership month in Nevada, and our housing staff will work one-on-one to ensure quality customer service for all applicants,” Cowee said. “Summer is a good time for families to get moved, I encourage rural residents to call one of our offices in Carson City, Fallon, Elko, or Las Vegas and find out if they qualify for a USDA Rural Home Loan.”

USDA’s Direct Home Loan Program offers financing to qualified very-low and low-income applicants that are unable to qualify for traditional financing. No down payment is required, and the interest rate could be as low as one percent with a subsidy. Applicants must meet income and credit guidelines and demonstrate repayment ability. The program is available in small rural communities.

Data shows that Rural Development’s home loan programs increase economic development and job creation in rural communities. For example, according to the National Association of Realtors, the sale of an existing median-priced home generates nearly $60,000 in local economic activity. This includes direct real estate industry supports, home furnishings, appliances and landscaping and other economic activity.

The maximum loan amount for repair is $20,000 at a one percent interest rate, repayable for a 20-year term and can be used to improve or modernize homes and do essential repairs. Grants of up to $7,500 are available to homeowners 62 and older and must be used to remove health or safety hazards, such as fixing a leaking roof, installing indoor plumbing, or replacing a furnace.

Time is limited to receive these funds. Qualified applicants have until the end of September 2018 to apply. Contact the Carson City Rural Housing Staff at USDA Rural Development at (775) 887-1222 Ext. 4754 today, to see if you qualify.

USDA Rural Development loans and grants provide assistance that supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community services such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/nv.