What’s Bugging You?

Black Widow,Latrodectus

A genus of spiders in the family Theridiidae, most of which are commonly known as widow spiders.

Black widow spiders are easily recognizable. They have plump, shiny black abdomens that bear an hourglass-shaped red, red-orange or yellow mark. Black widows weave erratic sticky webs that lack any shape or form. Their silk is stronger than virtually all other spiders.The black widow spider is shy and nocturnal, usually staying hidden in its web, hanging with its belly upward. Although not aggressive by nature, a black widow spider may bite when its web is disturbed.

Threats

While male black widow spiders rarely bite, females are known to be aggressive and bite in defense, especially after laying, and when guarding eggs. Symptoms of a black widow spider bite include fever, increased blood pressure, sweating and nausea. Fatalities are unlikely, as long as proper medical treatment is sought in a timely manner. If you notice black widows or signs of infestation, contact a professional immediately for a proper course of black widow spider control.

