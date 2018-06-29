White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for June 18-June 24. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

JUNE 18

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was located and it was discovered the driver had parked to sleep for a bit. The driver moved to a nonresidential area to finish his nap.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a male subject was reportedly passed out at a local restaurant. The male was woken and went to his room.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed a friend had his wallet. He didn’t want to pursue charges, he only wanted the wallet returned. The acquaintance was contacted and agreed to return the wallet.

REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED: City – it was a truck backfiring.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Charlotte Lopez, of Ely, was leaving a parked position when Jordan Cameron, of Ely, attempted to park in the spot where she was leaving. Both vehicles collided, causing damage. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed her son wanted to run away. The son agreed not to run away.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a male keeps following her. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the driver of the vehicle was located and identified as 22 year old Ely resident Anna Nicholes. She was later arrested for driving under the influence.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed two subjects had been loitering near her deceased father’s residence and she was concerned they may try to enter the residence. Both subjects were later contacted and advised that they were trespassed from the property.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The reporting party claimed several subjects were in a park with what appeared to be rifles. The subjects were located and were found to be in possession of air-soft guns. The subjects were instructed to be wary of where and when they used the rifles.

New Bookings: Anna Nicholes / DUI / Bail $890

JUNE 19

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH SUBJECTS: City – several subjects were allegedly damaging equipment in a local park. Deputies located the individuals, and although nothing had been damaged, they were all minors and had been consuming alcohol. The three juveniles were taken into custody and later released to their guardians. Reports were completed and submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: A male subject was riding a motorcycle on a dirt road and was struck by a car and injured. The driver of the car fled the scene. Based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, the driver of the car was identified as 28 year old Denim Bruce Jensen. Jensen was located later in the day and taken into custody.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the reporting party claimed someone broke into a residence with which she has ownership. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH SUBJECTS: City – the manager of a local motel claimed two subjects had failed to pay for the previous two days and were refusing to leave. Contact was made with the subjects, who left without incident.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed to have given her children to her estranged husband, and now she didn’t know where they were. She claimed to have paperwork that gave her custody, but she was unable to produce it. She was told to get the proper legal paperwork for custody.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City – an employee at a local bar claimed a male subject had been harassing him and requested he be trespassed from the property. The male was gone when officers arrived.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party received a veiled threat via a text message from a previous co-worker. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ATV DISTURBANCE: City – contact was made with one of the riders and he was advised he couldn’t ride in the alley way without a driver’s license.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: A male subject was seen on private property rummaging through some property. The male was contacted and advised it was private property and he was directed to the owner.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – a tractor trailer struck a utility pole in a residential area, knocking over the pole. The driver then fled the scene. A report was completed.

New Bookings: Denim Bruce Jensen / Leaving the scene of an injury accident, duty to give information, and mountain driving / Bail $25,000

JUNE 20

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed her neighbors had been creating a disturbance, making it difficult for her to sleep the last few nights. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was located and the occupant claimed to be waiting for someone.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: City – the reporting party said someone put graffiti on her workplace. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party claimed she got a phone call from someone claiming she had won the lottery, but needed to pay several thousand dollars to cover the bank fees. The reporting party paid the money and the suspect called back requesting more money. The event was fraudulent and the reporting party was advised not to pay any more money. It is believed the suspect is operating outside of the United States.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party, an employee of a local store, claimed a customer used their services and paid by credit card. He said he was later alerted the card had been declined. Deputies to continue to attempt to locate the customer.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed one of his friends stole his prescription medication. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The reporting party claimed unusual things were afoot at a nearby neighbor’s property. The information was documented.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the area was checked, but the vehicle wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City – a male subject claimed he was having suicidal thoughts. The deputies assisted in getting the male to the hospital and admitted for observation and assessment.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: It was discovered to be an older brother trying to take his sister home upon request from his mother. No crime.

New Bookings: None

JUNE 21

REPORT OF A SEX CRIME: City – the reporting party claimed her daughter had been sexually assaulted. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party claimed her daughter opened an account and obtained services using her name. The information was forwarded to the agency where the daughter lives.

REPORT OF A CIVIL ISSUE: City – the reporting party claimed to have been left property after his father passed away, but he had never collected the property, which was currently with his father’s girlfriend. He was advised to contact the girlfriend to make arrangements to collect the property.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – deputies met with the two parties involved, a mother and her teenage son. Both advised they were only arguing.

New Bookings: Joshua Manley Iveland / Warrant – contempt of court / Bail $610 / Arrested by NHP

JUNE 22

REPORT OF A RESIDENTIAL ALARM: City – the home was checked and found to be secure.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed someone stole his personal property from a tract of land he owns. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – the reporting party claimed to have heard two men fighting in the street. When officers arrived, both men were gone.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone stole her cell phone when she left it unattended at a gambling establishment. A report was completed.

New Bookings: NoneJ

JUNE 23

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: Gordon Peterson passed away at his residence from natural causes.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle and he was warned about his driving.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK:Contact was made with the subject, who claimed to be okay.

REPORT OF A LOST CHILD: City – a young unsupervised child was found in a local store. It was later found that the child had left home while his father slept. The child was returned home and the father warned about watching the child.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: The reporting party claimed a female was in his workplace making threats. Contact was made with the female, identified as 56 year old McGill resident Susan Elizabeth Sims. It was later discovered that Sims had been trespassed from this business in the past. Sims was arrested for trespassing.

REPORT OF AN ATV DISTURBANCE: The reporting party claimed several kids were riding their ATVs recklessly. The ATVs were gone when the deputy arrived.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – a deputy observed a vehicle that appeared to have been involved in an accident and was stuck. He spoke to the operator of the vehicle, identified as 63 year old Ely resident Donald Terry Fackrell. The driver was later arrested for DUI.

New Bookings: Susan Elizabeth Sims / Trespassing / Bail $355 Donald Terry Fackrell / DUI / Bail $890

JUNE 24

REPORT OF AN UNSUPERVISED CHILD: City – a child was located unsupervised, in a local store. It was later determined the child had left home and walked several blocks unsupervised. Contact was made with the father, identified as 26 year old Ely resident Anthony Joseph Martinez. He was later arrested for child neglect.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed several children were unsupervised and possibly abused. Contact was made with the residents of the home and the report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – a male subject was allegedly loitering near a home that was not his. Contact was made with the subject who said he was looking for the owner of the home. He was advised to move along until someone returned home.

REPORT OF AN ATV PROBLEM: City – contact was made with the drivers and they were asked to ride elsewhere.

REPORT OF A RESIDENTIAL ALARM: City – the alarm was set off accidentally by the owner.

New Bookings: Wesley Robert Wright / Disobeying a one-way sign and driving with a suspended license / Bail $470 / Arrested by NHP .Anthony Joseph Martinez / Child neglect / Bail $10,000