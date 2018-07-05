By







John N. Bertrand passed away peacefully June 27, 2018 at his home near Ely, Nevada, after he lost the fight to cancer. John was born February 16, 1947 in Reno, Nevada and grew up in Yerington, Nevada.

He worked his entire life in the mining industry. After his retirement John lived and worked on the family farm near Lages Junction. He enjoyed sports, hunting, and fishing.

John is survived by his wife Kathleen; son Mikael Bertrand; daughters Alanna Bertrand, Maegan Bertrand, and Mandy Bell (Mike); grandsons Dion Daugherty and Kyle Bell; granddaughter Hailey Bell; brother Linville Frederick Bertrand and sister Marguerite (Merrill) Gifford. He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter Andrea Bertrand.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.