By







33 shares

1974-2018

We are saddened to announce the passing of Kerry James Rainsdon. Kerry was called home on the night of June 22, 2018 after a tragic RZR roll over during a night ride at Dairy Canyon near Richfield Utah. He loved being outdoors, playing the lottery, blackjack, camping, and the craziest UTV trails. He worked at Robison Nevada mining company and would always say “They are great people”. Kerry loved so many but may have not shown it all to well. He was always the life of many gatherings and enjoyed life to the fullest. He was always on a dead run to the mountains for planned rides with friends. Kerry was a road angel always helping people who broke down. Kerry and Charlie had a love that very few people get to see and he was so heartbroken without her.

Kerry is the son of Robert and Bonita Rainsdon in Delta, Brother to Tracie Rainsdon in Montana and Tonya Rainsdon in Delta, and a great uncle to CJ Gull in SLC and Kaidence Lawson in Delta. He is the nephew of Carol and Ethel Stewart, Bob Rusy, and Billie Morris, and the best cousin to Josh Rusby.

Kerry was preceded in death by his beloved wife Charlie Rainsdon. We would like to thank everyone that has given love and support to the family as we have gone through this hard time it is greatly appreciated.

We will be having a potluck so bring what you wish, stories to share, or just come. We will be meeting on July 22, 2018 at 12pm noon at Delta City Park Pavilion.

Let’s celebrate Kerry`s life with joy and happiness