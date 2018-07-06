At the Courts

By







District Court

June 11

JAMES AARON ROBISON: Probation violation. Court revokes the Diversion Program that was imposed. Enters the judgment and sentence on the Grand Larceny of a motor vehicle and sentences the defendant to 14-36 months NDOC; imposes the AA fees and DNA testing fees; credit for time served. In case CR-1606072; revokes the Diversion Program that was imposed under NRS 458.300; impose the original sentence of Unlawful Use of a Controlled Substance to 14-36 months NDOC to run consecutive to the other case; no credit for time served in this case.

June 25

TONYA MICHELLE ALEXANDER: Guilty of the offense of transporting a controlled substance, Methamphetamine. Court orders $25 AA fee, $3 GMA fee, $60 Chemical Analysis fee, $150 DNA fee; 12-36 months NDOC, suspends the sentence, probation not to exceed 5 years; $350 PSI fee; $250 Attorney fees. 43 days credit for time served.

ROYCE LELAND KAAMASEE: Guilty of the offense of attempted burglary. Court orders $25 AA fee, $3 GMA fee, 19-48 months NDOC, suspends the sentence and places the defendant on probation not to exceed 3 years. Defendant to pay KRM the restitution in the amount of $586.82; $300 attorney’s fee; $350 PSI fee; court allows the defendant to use marijuana while as a condition of probation and to not take Hydrocodone or Gabapentin, and gives the defendant 60 days to back himself off of the prescription. Defendant to serve 64 days in the White Pine County jail, with credit for time served.

SAMUEL RAMOS GARCIA: Probation violation. Court revokes the defendant’s probation, to enter and successfully complete Drug Court Tack 8; meet with Dr. Wesley regarding suboxone, court will look into New Frontier for a bed date. 28 days credit for time served. Defendant is remanded into custody.

CHRISTOPHER PULLEN: Probation violation. Court imposes the original sentence and to order all time served on this case. Defendant is remanded into custody.