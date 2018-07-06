Fun things to do this week

By







TheCompleteNevadan.com

14th NBA Summer League

Las Vegas, through July 17. Cox Pavilion/Thomas & Mack Center

This is the first time all 30 NBA teams will be represented in the MGM Resorts Summer League featuring 82 games July 6-17. Website:http://www.unlvtickets.com/eventInfo/spe/683/2018-nba-summer-league/

Images of Basques in Ranching West

Elko, through Sept.15. Wiegand Galley at the Western Folklife Center

A visual tribute to Basque immigrants and their families. Phone 775-738-7508

Rolling Chrome Tahoe Thunder Car & M/C Show – Stateline Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe, through July 8

Cruise on down to Stateline Lake Tahoe on US Highway 50 for Rolling Chrome Tahoe Thunder & M/C Show held at Heavenly Village. This event is a Good Sam Car Show and so there is an ongoing truck giveaway featuring a 1954 Chevrolet Delux Pickup and Vintage Camping Trailer. Website: www.facebook.com/goodsamsaferide/

Silver State International Rodeo

Winnemucca, through July 8

A competition of high school rodeo competitors in the state who did not qualify for the National High School Finals in Rock Springs, Wyoming July 15-21. Website: www.ssir.us

Sporting clays is the closest thing to actual field shooting of all shotgun sports. Sporting clays can be as competitive as you want it to be; you can shoot against your buddies, or you can shoot in competition. The PERDIZ SPORT SHOOTING COURSE is located 2 miles south of Eureka in the Windfall Canyon below Prospect Peak. Jerry White, range master, 775-237-7027