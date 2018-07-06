Meeting slated on improving Great Basin, Aultman streets

By







The Ely Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting on Tuesday, July 10, to provide information on future improvements to the Aultman Street, Great Basin Boulevard.

The meeting will be held at the Bristlecone Convention Center beginning at 4 p.m.

Planned improvements include a “complete streets” concept to reconstruct sections of Aultman Street and Great Basin Boulevard and reconfigure lants to provide a safer route for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

Currently many sections of the roadways are two lanes in each direction. The future project will repave and restripe sections of western Aultman to provide one travel lane in each direction, as well as designated center turn and bike lanes. Great Basin boulevard between the U.S. 50 and U.S. 6 junction will also be reconfigured to one northbound lane, with the existing two southbound lanes and center turn lane.

In addition to roadway reconstruction and lane configuration, the project will also improve drainage utilities and traffic signals, repair curb, gutter and sidewalks, add lighting, roadway aesthetics and pedestrian safety enhancements.

In a meeting held similar to this one last year, many business owners specific to the downtown area were excited for the change, while several local residents expressed their concerns over traffic congestion on a street that was going to go from two lanes down to one.

This project date to begin this project is Spring of 2019

The public is invited to attend the open-format meeting at anytime between 4-7 p.m. to discuss the project and provide comments.