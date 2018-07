By







Suzie Disanza, Safety Coordinator/Emergency Response Coordinator for KGHM Robinson Mine, has been awarded the Holmes Mine Rescue Association Woman of the Year Award for 2018. This national award is given to a woman who has made the most outstanding contribution to safety in the mine industry in the past year.

Suzie is an exemplary employee whose top priority at Robinson is to ensure every member of our mine family can safely return home at the end of the shift. Congratulations, Suzie.