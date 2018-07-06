White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







JUNE 25

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – Abron Liggins attempted to make a U-turn in a semi truck and trailer, and unknowingly struck a utility pole. Liggins was issued a citation for an unsafe U-turn.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE :City – the couple was contacted and the male half claimed they had only been arguing. The female had signs of battery, but refused to provide information on how the injuries occurred. Both parties agreed to separate.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed to have received a threatening message in regards to another incident already reported. The information was documented and supplemented to the existing case.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party believed several people were breaking into a vacant home. The people were located and it was discovered they were the previous tenants attempting to retrieve property.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed a bicycle was stolen from the back of his truck. The investigation continues.

New Bookings: Donald William States / Warrant – contempt of court / Bail $10,000.

JUNE 26 REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was not located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed she spilled all of her pain medication on the floor. When she attempted to pick them up the following day, she claimed she could only find a couple of the pills. She claimed several people had been in her residence and believed they stole the pills from off of the floor.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 31 year old Jenna Stevens, of Ely, was arrested at her residence for two outstanding warrants.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 34 year old Ely resident Jonathan Anthony Romero was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A CIVIL ISSUE: The reporting party had questions about tree removal involving a neighbor.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The reporting party found a bag containing an unknown substance. The bag ignited and burned his hand, possibly from the lit cigarette he had in his hand. The reporting party was treated for burns.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claims a neighbor comes onto his property and looks through his windows. He only requested it be documented in case there are further problems.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed her dog was at large and a neighbor had it. The dog was later located wandering the neighborhood.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed her teenage daughter wouldn’t return home from her biological father’s house. The daughter later returned to the reporting party.

New Bookings: Jenna Stevens / Warrant x 2 – contempt of court / Bail $2,420 Jonathan Anthony Romero / Warrant – contempt of court / Bail $540

JUNE 27

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS SUBJECTS: City — reporting party stated that someone was walking on the roof of his business. Officer located the individuals who were doing work on the adjacent buildings roof. They were advised to stay off the reporting party’s roof.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City — reporting party stated that someone had entered onto his property and had moved several items and also damaged a window. The reporting party wanted the incident documented. A report was competed.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that a vehicle had driving onto a county park and had caused damage to the grass. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City — reporting party stated that he parked his vehicle in a local parking lot and when he was leaving he backed up and caught his bumper on a piece of rebar which was holding a parking block in place. The rebar caused damage to his bumper. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was located and he was fine.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument. The parties involved separated for the day.

REPORT OF AN AGENCY ASSIST: City — officer’s assisted the Building Inspector with the sealing of a residence that had been condemned.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that she had allowed an individual to use her banking account to purchase a cell phone. The parties involved are not disputing on payment for the phone. The incident was documented and the reporting party was advised it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that KC J. Valdez age 45 of West Wendover was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant for domestic battery.

REPORT OF A DEATH: Officer reported that Noe J. Bertrand age 71 of Ely died at his residence of natural causes.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE FRAUD: City — reporting party stated that he sold a motorcycle on line and received a check in the mail for the purchase. The reporting party deposited the check and now the purchaser wants some of the money returned to him for delivery fees. The reporting party was advised it was a scam and that the cheek they received would probably be returned due to it being fraudulent.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted and he stated that he was fine.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: Reporting party stated that a dog at large had attacked his dog. The owner of the dog was contacted and issued a citation for dog at large.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — reporting party stated that several dogs were attacking his animals. The owner of the dogs was located and he was issued a citation for dog at large.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Dakota M. Hunt age 26 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Justice Court warrant for burglary.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE DRUG ACTIVITY: City — officer received a report of an indidvual selling drugs out of his vehicle. The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Officer received a report of an individual who had made several threats towards him. The parties involved were contacted and advised to stay away from each other.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE TRESPASSER: City — officer received a report of a person who was possibly living at a vacant home. The home was checked and no problems were located.

New bookings: KC J. Valdez / Ely Municipal Court warrant, domestic battery / Bail $3,000. Dakota M. Hunt / Ely Justice Court warrant, burglary / Bail $10,000. Johnathan D. Beach / Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $1,157.

JUNE 28

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party requested to get property out of a house that was condemned. He was advised to speak to the owner of the home.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – an argument broke out between siblings. Both parties went their separate way.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: City – the reporting party claimed someone vandalized several vehicles on his property. The damage was documented and a report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Contact was made with both parties, who had only been arguing.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City – the reporting party paid for goods from a local business, but when the goods were delivered, they did not meet what he was promised. The reporting party was advised the issue was civil and to handle it through civil court.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed they were being harassed. They were advised of the procedure to apply for a protection order.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone stole her phone after she left it unattended in a local business. A report was completed.

New Bookings: Whitney Michelle Credille / Warrant – contempt of court / Bail $1,295 Matthew Paul Starks / Yielding the right of way, child restraints, and DUI / Bail $1,690 / Arrested by NHP Keith Allen Miller / Driving in the right lane, open container, and DUI #2 / Bail $2,500, Arrested by NHP.

JUNE 29

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: The reporting party claimed a freezer had been left outside a vacant home. The owner was contacted and advised to remove the freezer.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the reporting party claimed someone entered into the store in which she works and stole money and goods. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed a male stole a painting from inside her workplace. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER: City – the deputies checked the area, but were unable to locate the suspected vehicle.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY ISSUE: The reporting party claimed to be having issues with child custody and her child’s father. Contact was made with the father and they came to an agreement.

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party claimed to have received a phone call from a company claimed he owed them money. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City – the building was checked and found to be secure.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed to have seen a male subject loitering near her workplace. The area was checked, but the male was gone.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the subjects were contacted and denied fighting or arguing.

New Bookings: Ryan Luane Calton / Basic speed and violation of a protection order / Bail $1,290 / Arrested by NHP

JUNE 30

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The area was checked, but the subject wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed one of his employees had stolen cash from the business. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subjects were located and were fine.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the reporting party claimed a male broke into his vehicle, damaged the interior, and stole money. Deputies attempted to locate the male, but he left prior to their arrival. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – the area was checked, but no disturbance was located.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – two adult brothers were arguing over one locking the other out of the house. Both were warned about disturbing the peace and they decided to separate for the night.

New Bookings: None.

JULY 1

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 21 year old Ely resident Larry William Perkins Jr was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE INTOXICATED DRIVER: City – the vehicle was located and contact was made with the driver, identified as 37 year old Teri Lynette Herrera, of Ely. Herrera was later arrested for DUI.

REPORT OF A DELAYED DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The reporting party claimed to have been battered by a person with whom she is related by blood. The suspect was identified as 29 year old Ely resident Kolton Boone Tilford. Based on the investigation, Tilford was arrested for domestic battery. While being taken into custody, Tilford resisted officers and failed to comply with commands.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City – the alarm was accidentally triggered by the resident.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – the deputy took an office report from two people involved in a minor accident. Both drivers exchanged information.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – Based on the investigation, 32 year old Ely resident Bryan Arthur Fitzner Jr was arrested for the burglary and theft which was reported on June 29, 2018.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed to be having issues with a co-worker. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed her neighbor was trespassing in her yard and harassing her. The neighbor was advised to stay on his own property.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – two people were seen getting things out of a car parked at a local mechanic’s shop. It was discovered that the car belonged to them.

REPORT OF A MUSIC DISTURBANCE: City – the suspects were contacted and agreed to turn the music down.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City -the subject was located and warned about disturbing the peace.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party complained about his juvenile neighbor, who keeps coming into his yard and turning on his hose and sprinklers. Contact was made with the juvenile and her father and she was asked to stay out of the neighbor’s yard.

New Bookings: Larry William Perkins Jr / Warrant – criminal contempt / Bail $255 Teri Lynette Herrera / DUI and possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol / Bail $1,245. Kolton Boone Tilford / Domestic battery and resisting a public officer / Bail $3,000. Bryan Arthur Fitzner / Burglary, grand larceny, petit larceny, possession of stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance / Bail $30,000