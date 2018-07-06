White Pine PEO chapter hosting fund-raiser

By







32 shares

Special to The Ely Times

The Philanthropic Education Organization was started more than 100 years ago by nine Christian women to promote self-education of members and education of young women in their Community.

Did you know there is a PEO Chapter here in White Pine? Some do, and some don’t. The local chapter was first started in 1920 that may have contained many of your ancestors, friends and relatives.

The current officers are: Lori Drew, president; Joyce Christiansen, vice president; Susan Wetmore, treasurer; Leslie Martin, recording secretary; Kim Cunningham, corresponding secretary; Jerilyn Clayton, chaplain; and Carol Beager, guard.

The organization also has a state officer in Mary Eldridge, organizer.

Local Lily Guymon, is a PEO Cottey College Scholarship recipient. Guymon recently graduated with a Bachelor’s in Science in Environmental Studies and intends to continue her education in graduate studies.

The chapter also notes that it is proud of its 2018 High School Scholarship winners: Hannah Barber, Britney Kingston, Kendra Thompson, Maryn Van Tassell, Noelle Wurtz, and the Nancy Eldridge Scholarship winner, Hailey Ernest.

PEO to date, has helped more than 105,000 women pursue their educational goals through more than $321 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans.

In 1869, four years after the end of the Civil War, the world was quite different then. Women were expected to become a wife and mother with only enough education to run a household in a male dominated world. With all this going on, seven founders, educated, intelligent women started a movement that now demonstrates women’s accomplishments while helping other women achieve their highest aspirations.

Today, more than 230,000 women in 600 chapters share a passion for educating women. The sisterhood will share it’s 150th birthday in 2019. Chapters are in each state, six provinces in Canada, and the District of Columbia.

Drew, local chapter president said, “We work really hard to encourage and motivate these women to further their education, reach for higher goals, and utilize their talent to achieve their goals.”

PEO offers six different types of assistance: PEO Educational Loan Fund; International Peace Scholarship; Program for Continuing Education; Scholar Award; Star Award, and PEO Cottey College Award. Many young women in Ely have been recipient of these philanthropies.

The local PEO Chapter has two fund- raisers per year to help provide for the many scholarships. On July 13 at 5:30 p.m., it will be hosting a fundraiser called “BarBQ, Brew & Auction.”

This will be an evening of fun at the Railroad Barn. A dinner, auction and a bar complete with a selection of brew on tap from Sierra Nevada Brewery will be provided, and for $25 you will receive a souvenir beer mug, one free brew or wine, 10 raffle tickets, beautiful auction items to bid on and a barbeque dinner by a Champion Chef.

Tickets can be purchased at Sportsworld, Chamber of Commerce, Economy, and any PEO member.

Tickets will be sold at the door as long as seats are available.

“We are excited for the potential of this event, and believe it will be very succesful,” Drew said.