Chamber Meeting

July 13, 2018 By Leave a Comment

The White Pine Chamber Board will hold their meeting Tues., July 17 at All Aboard Cafe at noon. Kevin Robinson of Mt. Wheeler Power will be speaking on Question 3.

The public is welcome, and can have lunch on their own.

