Costello named coordinator for Ely area

By







25 shares

The Ely Times

The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows Serving White Pine County announced that Erica Costello has joined the organization as the Ely Area Coordinator.

Costello will be responsible for overseeing the delivery and success of the following programs Education, Special Education, Social Recreation, Arts & Crafts and Physical Education.

She will also be tasked to plan, develop, oversee programs and program staff. Prior to becoming area coordinator, she served as a teen leader and pre-K teacher for the Club.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with the youth of our community. The kids of our county have always been one of my biggest passions,” Costello said.

The White Pine County Boys & Girls Club opened in the summer of 2017. They offer before and after school programming, and are in the middle of their summer program.

Attendance this summer averages 55 members per day and Costello hopes to keep those numbers during the 2018 fall school year.

The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is the leading non-profit youth services agency in northern Nevada.

Its mission is to enhance the quality of life for children, in the Truckee Meadows, Fernley Winnemucca and Ely through afterschool, summer and track break programming and services. Founded in 1976, the Club now serves nearly 10,000 children at 22 sites throughout the Truckee Meadows.

A fundraiser has been scheduled for the Boys and Girls Club at the Renaissance Village, on Saturday, July 21.

Attendees can enjoy wine and appetizers from around the world in the Ethnic Houses of the Ely Renaissance Village.

Local artists will showcase their work throughout the venue. The wine walk is $25 per ticket, and attendees can choose to participate in the wine walk and enjoy dinner from Racks Bar and Grill for $35. Live and silent auctions will also be part of the night’s entertainment.

Contact Caroline McIntosh for tickets at 775-293-0550 or carolinemcintosh@live.com