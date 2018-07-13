County gets grant for blight abatement

By







The Ely Times

More than $3.5 million has been awarded to 14 projects across rural Nevada for community development.

White Pine is being awarded $200,000 for a slum/blight abatement project. Catherine Bakaraic, White Pine County Treasurer, explained the process to become eligible to apply for the grant.

She had to attend travel to Carson City to attend workshop, complete a eligibility application, publish notices in the newspaper and go before the commission to get input on what type of project the commission and the public were interested in applying for.

Bakaric said this was the first time she had applied for a grant and was very excited that the county was able to be succesful in obtaining it. This type of grant is available each year, but the focus was on properties that are in derelict condition, need to be cleaned up, or torn down.

When asked what this would do for the community, Bakaric said, “This would reduce the number of houses that are health hazards, or have the potential to become slum housing. By improving the look of the properties this will increase the value of property, create build-able lots, put these properties back in taxpaying hands and increase revenue making it a win win situation.”

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced $3,061,919 in Community Development Block Grant funds will be awarded to nine projects in rural Nevada, including Esmerelda, Nye, and White Pine counties, as well as Caliente, Fernley, Wells, and West Wendover. Additionally, Carson City received $441,832 funding for five projects in a separate CDBG category.

“Nevada is simultaneously one of the most urban and most rural states in the nation,” Gov. Brian Sandoval said. “Our rural communities share many assets and some challenges, particularly where federal lands, affordable housing, workforce development and infrastructure are concerned. These targeted CDBG funds will be very useful in helping these communities address their challenges and leverage their assets.”

Since 1982, when the state began administration of the program, nearly $85 million have been awarded to rural Nevada communities. The CDBG program enables local governments to undertake a wide range of activities intended to create suitable living environments, provide decent affordable housing and create economic opportunities, primarily for persons of low and moderate income.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development oversees the program and the Rural Economic and Community Development Division of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development administers the program for the State of Nevada.