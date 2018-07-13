Green headed to National High School Finals Rodeo

By







63 shares

Ever thought about wrestling a 600 pound steer to the ground in seconds after dismantling a horse at 30 miles an hour? Chace Green doesn’t only think about it, he lives it, and loves it so much that he will be competing in the 70th annual National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR). He will be traveling to Rock Springs, Wyoming July 15-21, 2018 with fellow teammates to compete in the Steer Wrestling competition.

Sixteen year old Chace Green and Eureka local has qualified for the first time to participate in the NHSFR. He will be competing for a chance to be named a NHSFR World Champion. In order to earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20-based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds to advance to Saturday evening’s final round. World champions will then be determined based on their three-round combined times/scores.

Green, a junior at the Eureka High School, also plays varsity football and baseball, but rodeo is his real passion. Green has been into rodeo since Jr. high when he qualified for nationals during his 7th & 8th grade years. He has been in high school rodeo for the past two years, and his first time qualifying in high school he qualified 4th in state.

Chace’s parents, Clint and Requi Green talk about how excited they are for Chace. “He has been working very hard, he has set goals for himself and we have high hopes that he will fulfill those goals.”

Steer wrestling – a true cowboy rodeo event, is something the Green has practiced over and over again. Speed, strength, and technique in wrestling a steer to the ground as quickly as possible. And, like all timed events in rodeo, the quicker the better.

The rodeo features more than 1,650 contestants from 43 states, five Canadian Provinces, Australia and Mexico. The NHSFR is the world’s largest rodeo. Competitors will be competing for more than $200,000 in prizes, contestants will also be competing for more than $350,000 in college scholarships.

It’s more than a competition though, this event gives contestants a chance to meet new friends from around the world, where they will have the opportunity to enjoy shooting sports, volleyball, contestant dances, and other activities.

“I am very excited and very grateful for my family and the rodeo family that have helped me be successful, ” Chace commented.