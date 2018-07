By







Amanda Hilton, Robinson Mine General Manager, presents Mitch McVicars, President of the Bristlecone Bowman, with a donation check to support their Annual Cave Lake 3-D Archery Shoot. Proceeds from the Archery Shoot assist with repairs at the Archery Barn and the purchase of 3D targets specifically to be used by their growing youth membership. Also pictured is Houston & Hunter McVicars.