Run/Walk has bright tone

Special to The Ely Times

Lace up your shoes, crack open the glow sticks and get ready for an electrifying 5K Run/Walk hosted by the Ely Outdoor Enthusiasts this Saturday. An event this is fun for the avid and the novice.

For the novice, the race is less about how fast you can finish it, but rather more enjoying the glowing experience and course with your friends, family and cohorts. This races sees participants of all different speeds, ages, shapes and sizes ready to GLOW.

The event will take place at Steptoe Park, July 14, beginning at 9 p.m. Wear your brightest neon clothes and run or walk through five blacklight activated stations along the route. There will be two stations with blacklight activated (and washable) paint, two stations with blacklight activated color powder, and one blacklight bubble station! At 10pm sharp there will be a final blacklight color explosion at Steptoe Park.

On Friday, July 13, you can sign up for Ely Neon Lights at the All Aboard Café lawn from 5-7 p.m. Event tickets cost $30 for adult (11 years old and up) and $20 for kids between the ages of 5-10. Children 4 and younger are free.

All participants get two free glow sticks and glow sticks will be sold, LED shoelaces, fiber optic hair clips, and blacklight activated face paint to accessorize your body!

A few extra shirts were ordered and will be passed out on a first come basis at package pickup.

You can still register day of the event at Steptoe Park starting at 7:30 p.m. but prices increase to $40 for adults and $25 for kids.

For more details regarding Ely Neon Lights and other Ely Outdoor Enthusiasts’ events, visit our website at www.elyoutdoorenthusiasts.org