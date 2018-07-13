White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for July 2-July 8. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

JULY 2

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the vehicle was located and the driver was warned about his driving.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: Contact was made with the homeowner, and he was advised to clean his property or risk being cited.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party said a customer had made threats toward her in her workplace. The suspect was contact, and claimed he made the comments in a joking manner. He was advised not to return to the business.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – a deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke to the driver, identified as 59 year old Ely resident Billy Jay Hicks. It was discovered that Hicks had an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction. Hicks was taken into custody without incident.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party claimed to have received a check in the mail for an item he was selling, but the check amount was more than his asking price. He was advised this was a scam and the check was fictitious.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: The reporting party, a juvenile, claimed to have been struck by a vehicle while riding her bike. The vehicle was located and the driver denied striking the bike.

REPORT OF AN ATV DISTURBANCE: City – the riders were located and advised to ride elsewhere, so as not to disturb the peace.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Scott Rogan, of Ely, was backing from a parked position and struck Mya Burdick, of Ely, as she drove by. A report was completed.

New Bookings: Billy Jay Hicks / Other jurisdiction warrant, expired license plates, and driving with a revoked license / Bail $1,485. Wesley Carter / Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia / Bail $10,000 / Arrested by NHP. Amiya Flores / Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing a public officer / Bail $10,000 / Arrested by NHP

JULY 4

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officer located the two subjects involved who were about to engage in a fight. The parties involved were separated and advised to leave the area. They complied.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop on a vehicle the operator was identified as Dalton Porter age 25 of McGill. During the officers investigation Porter was arrested of DUI, failure to stop at a stop sign, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop on a vehicle the operator was identified as Keith A. Miller age 39 of Ely. During the officers investigation Miller was arrested for driving suspended, driving an unregistered vehicle, no insurance, and ex-felon in possession of a firearm/ Bail $10,000.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that she is receiving unwanted text messages from an individual. The reporting party was advised to block the caller’s number. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City — reporting party stated that she believed someone was inside her home. The residence was checked and no one was located.

REPORT OF FIREWORKS: Officer patrolled the area and located the individuals setting off the fireworks. They were advised that fireworks were illegal. A warning was issued.

REPORT OF FIREWORKS: City — officer located an individual setting off the fireworks. The individual was issued a citation for illegal fireworks.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer received a report of a vehicle driving on a county park. Officer located the vehicle and contacted the operator. The operator was identified as a local juvenile. The juvenile was issued a citation and a report will be submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF FIREWORKS: The area was patrolled and several individuals were contacted and advised that fireworks are illegal. A warning was issued.

REPORT OF AN AGENCY ASSIST: City — officer assisted hospital staff with locating a family member so they could provide treatment to an individual.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual causing a disturbance at a local bar. The person was contacted and advised to leave the area. He complied.

New bookings: Dalton Porter / DUI, failure to stop at a stop sign, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated / Bail $1,360. Keith A. Miller / Driving suspended, driving an unregistered vehicle, no insurance, and ex-felon in possession of a firearm / Bail $10,000.

JULY 5

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – a deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke to the driver, identified as 48 year old Efrem David Crozier, of Ely. Crozier was later arrested for driving with a suspended license.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was located and two people were found to be sleeping in the vehicle. They left the area.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was gone when officers arrived.

REPORT OF A THEFT: A local utility claimed someone had been using the utility without paying. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the reporting party claimed to have been in an argument with her boyfriend, identified as 30 year old Idaho resident Enrico Baylon. It was discovered Baylon had interrupted the reporting party as she called law enforcement. Baylon was also in possession of a firearm and is an ex-felon. Baylon was arrested without incident.

REPORT OF A SUICIDE ATTEMPT: City – the reporting party claimed her daughter was threatening suicide. Contact was made with the daughter, who claimed to have made the statement out of anger. She said she had no intention of hurting herself.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed he was fine.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – the subject was contacted and turned their music down.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the subjects were contacted and said they had only been arguing. Both subjects went their separate ways.

REPORT OF A BUSINESS ALARM: The building was checked and found to be secure. New Bookings: Efrem David Crozier / Driving with a suspended license and suspended registration / Bail $985. Tiana Marie Wilson / Conspiracy to commit grand larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of a controlled substance and under the influence of a controlled substance / Bail $25,000. Enrico Baylon / Ex-felon in possession of a firearm and interception of a telecommunication device / Bail $15,000.

JULY 6

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – several kids were reportedly putting items on the train tracks, delaying the train. The area was checked, but the kids were gone.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed a male had threatened him over his driving. The male was contacted and admitted to making the threat. The reporting party was allowed to sign a citizen’s complaint for harassment.

REPORT OF AN ATV DISTURBANCE: City – the area was checked, but no disturbance was found.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The area was checked, but the vehicles were not located.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – contact was made with both parties who claimed to have been arguing. They separated for the night.

New Bookings: None

JULY 7

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – contact was made with both subjects who claimed they had only been arguing. 45 year old Trevor Jayroe, of California, was arrested on an outstanding warrant. 49 year old California resident Tonya Pennington was arrested for obstructing an officer for failure to comply with lawful commands.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – a child was riding his bike and struck a vehicle. No one was injured and a report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – both parties claimed to have only been arguing.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and said he was fine.

REPORT OF A PROWLER: City – the area was checked, but no one was located.

New Bookings: Tonya Pennington / Obstructing a peace officer / Bail $355. Trevor Jayroe / Warrant / No bail

JULY 8, 2018

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – a deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke to the driver, identified as 35 year old Ely resident Marcus Joseph Boker, who began to walk away from the deputy at the time of the stop. Boker was later arrested for DUI and obstructing a peace officer.

REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED: The reporting party claimed a male subject in a truck had shot at his drone, which he was flying over his property. The area was checked for the suspect, but he was not located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a male tried to come into her house. The area was checked, but deputies were unable to locate the man.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: A male subject was reportedly walking on private property. The male was located and was on public land.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City – the reporting party complained that several vehicles keep parking on her private property. A vehicle was located on the property, but the owner was not.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS SUBJECTS: City – the area was patrolled, but the subjects weren’t located.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The parties were contacted and claimed to have only been arguing.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 43 year old Las Vegas resident Emile Jenkins was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City – the subject was located and claimed she only made the statements for attention. She advised she had no intention of hurting herself.

New Bookings: Marcus Joseph Boker / Speed, tail lamps required, obstructing an officer, and DUI / Bail $1,555. Emile Jenkins / Warrant / Bail $5,000