5 things to do this weekend

By TheCompleteNevadan.com

LUND PIONEER DAYS

July 21 – 22, Rodeo cutting, corralling and branding. Saturday parade at 9 a.m. with floats, antique and classic cars, horses, and a variety of entertainers.

LAKE TAHOE SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL

Sand Harbor State Park, through July 31, 8 a.m.-5p.m.

Enjoy extraordinary entertainment in an exceptional setting.

Imagine your toes in the sand, a fantastic bottle of wine nearby, a gourmet meal in hand and first-class entertainment with your friends and family all while basking in a perfect Lake Tahoe sunset. Website:http://laketahoeshakespeare.com

WONDERLUST YOGA & MUSIC FESTIVAL

Squaw Valley Ski Resort. July 19 – July 22, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Travel to the enigmatic North Lake Tahoe and take steps on your own adventure with multi-level yoga and meditation sessions, local organic dinners, live music, inspiring lectures and workshops, and outdoor activities. Squaw Valley Ski Resort is on the western side of the Lake Tahoe in the Toiyabe National Forest of the Sierra Mountains.

PANACA PIONEER DAYS

July 20-21. Theme: This is our Legacy Hundreds flock to the quaint and picturesque one-street town of Panaca for the annual Pioneer Day celebration. It is a perfect opportunity for family reunions and saying happy birthday to one of the first settlements in Nevada. Panaca was actually settled the same year Nevada became a state (1864). The event includes a fireworks display Saturday night. Website: http://lincolncountynevada.com/playing/summer-events/pioneer-day/

MISSOULA CHILDREN’S THEATRE

Through July 21 at the Eureka Opera House in Eureka. 5 p.m.Performing Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea”