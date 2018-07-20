At the Courts

By







DISTRICT COURT

July 9, 2018

DONALD WILLIAMS STATES, JR.: Guilty of possession of a stolen vehicle. Court orders $25 AA fee; $3 GMA fee, $150 DNA fee, 19-48 months NDOC, suspended, places the defendant on probation not to exceed 5 years, $300 attorney fees, $350 PSI fee. Credit for all time served. Defendant remanded into custody.

JAMES EDWARD KETTLE: Probation violation. Court revokes probation and reinstates with an additional 7 days in jail, but if the defendant’s ride comes up before then, the court will issue an Order for an OR release for defendant to go to Salvation Army for treatment. Defendant is remanded into custody.