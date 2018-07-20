BLM Seeks Public Comment on Little Ash Springs Recreation Site Preliminary EA

By







ELY—The Bureau of Land Management Ely District, Caliente Field Office is asking the public to review and provide comment on a preliminary environmental assessment (EA) for managing the Little Ash Springs Recreation Site located alongside U.S. Highway 93, about 100 miles north of Las Vegas. The 30-day public comment period concludes Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.

The Caliente Field Office will host an open house on the preliminary EA from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in the Pahranagat Valley High School multipurpose room, 151 S. Main St., in Alamo, Nev.

The preliminary EA addresses visitor usage and public safety, endangered and sensitive species habitat, water quality, and compliance with existing local, state and federal laws on the 1.18-acre BLM administered site. The preliminary EA is available online at https://go.usa.gov/xUXY3.

Interested individuals should address all written comments to the BLM Caliente Field Office, P.O. Box 237, Caliente, NV 89008, Attn: 2018 Ash Springs. Comments may also be submitted electronically with the subject, “ATTN: Ash Springs” to blm_nv_ash_springs@blm.gov. Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

For more information, contact the BLM Caliente Field Office at 775-726-8100.