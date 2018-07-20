BLM to hold public meeting on Wilson Creek Allotment Term Permit Renewal EA

By







1 shares

ELY—The Bureau of Land Management Ely District, Bristlecone Field Office will meet with the public from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, July 30, in the Lincoln County Courthouse commissioners’ room, 181 North Main Street, Suite 201, in Pioche, Nev., to take comment on the Wilson Creek Allotment Term Permit Renewal Preliminary Environmental Assessment.

The BLM is proposing to renew 11 grazing term permits for nine permittees who utilize the approximately 1.1 million acre Wilson Creek Allotment located in Lincoln County, Nev. The 30-day public comment period concludes, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018.

The preliminary environmental assessment is available for public review at https://go.usa.gov/xU26e. Address written comments to the BLM Bristlecone Field Office, 702 North Industrial Way, Ely, NV 89301 Attn: Concetta Brown. Submit comments electronically at ccbrown@blm.gov. Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

For more information, contact Ryan Kay, BLM Bristlecone Field Office range management specialist, at (775) 289-1800.