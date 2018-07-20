Elks District Deputy to visit

By







1 shares

District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler Ross Dyer will be making his official visit to Ely Elks Lodge #1469 on July 26, 2018. He will be accompanied by his Grand Esquire Milton Carr PER and Grand Auditor Sue Buffamonte, with all the visitors to meet with Ely Lodge’s Exalted Ruler Alan Lafferty.

All members are invited to attend the meeting, where he will speak on the goals of the current National Leader, Michael T. Luhr of Petersburg, Alaska. He will also report on the condition of the Lodge and make suggestions for improvement.

Dyer is a 20 year member of the Order of Elks and was initiated into Reno Lodge #597 in 1998. He served as Exalted Ruler in 2003-2004 and also served as Northern Nevada Most Valuable Student chairman, NSEA Most Valuable Student chairman, NSEA Tiler, and NSEA Sgt. at Arms. Dyer has been the Nevada Grand Lodge Hospitality/Housing Chairman since 2011 and continues to serve. He served as Esquire to the District Deputy in 2013-2014. Dyer also demitted to North Las Vegas Lodge #2353.

He is married to his wife Dana and has a daughter Holly and grandson Dominick.

Dyer is an educator and has taught at the University of Wyoming and various high schools for 28 years. He has coached various sports for 43 years and is a U.S. Army veteran serving in military intelligence as a Hebrew linguist.

He is looking forward to the new challenges and opportunities to serve Elkdom in his position as District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler (South).

Dyer has been appointed for this position of responsibility in the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks because of his past dedication to his fraternal lodge and the Nevada State Elks Association. Grand Exalted Ruler Luhr made the appointment official at the 154th annual convention of the Order at San Antonio, Texas on July 1-4, 2018.Pictured: District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler Ross Dyer