Ely Elks Awards

The Ely Elks Lodge #1469 awarded local White Pine Students during the last week of school for their efforts in the Annual Drug Awareness Program. Local winners from the Ely Lodge were forwarded to the State and judged there. We did have some winners that moved on to the national level! Those selections have not been made yet. Top winners were given $25 Amazon Gift Cards. Participants received either swim passes or movie passes. White Pine High School Student Council won for their video submission Pictured with advisor Jennifer Brandon and Elks members Tony Carr and Mary Kerner. Kade Snyder of McGill Elementary won for his poster