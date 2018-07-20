You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Ely Elks Awards

Ely Elks Awards

July 20, 2018 By Leave a Comment

The Ely Elks Lodge #1469 awarded local White Pine Students during the last week of school for their efforts in the Annual Drug Awareness Program. Local winners from the Ely Lodge were forwarded to the State and judged there. We did have some winners that moved on to the national level! Those selections have not been made yet. Top winners were given $25 Amazon Gift Cards. Participants received either swim passes or movie passes. White Pine High School Student Council won for their video submission Pictured with advisor Jennifer Brandon and Elks members Tony Carr and Mary Kerner. Kade Snyder of McGill Elementary won for his poster

Pictured with other classmates who also participated, Matt Hibbs with White Pine County School District, Darren Wallace with White Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Mary Kerner and Tony Carr, both with Ely Elks Lodge. Kaycee Schulz of Learning Bridge Charter won for her essay. Madilyn Dishong and Bailey Schulz were both awarded a runner up for their essays

Pictured with classmates who also participated, Darren Wallace with White Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Tony Carr and Mary Kerner both with Ely Elks Lodge. The Ely Elks Lodge would like to thank all the students who participated.

Filed Under: Lifestyle

Sign Up for Email Updates

Get the latest news, alerts, and more from The Ely Times straight to your inbox.

Speak Your Mind

*

shares