Starting August 6 through 10, Evo Soccer Programs will be hosting a soccer camp in Ely. Ages 4 & 5 will be from 9am-10:30am at $70.00; ages 6 and above 9am-12pm at $100.00; high school training 9am-12pm at $100.00. Camp will be at Steptoe Park.

Contact Andy Dodds at (310) 293-4997 for more information. You can register online at www.evosoccerprogram.com.