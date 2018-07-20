Mammovan coming to Ely

By







Carson City—Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan makes mammography services accessible and convenient for women by bring services to them.

This mobile unit meets the same scrutiny and guidelines that a brick-and-mortar family receives.

The Mammovan is continually crisscrossing Nevada, visiting various locations across the state, and it will soon by stopping in Ely.

Screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older. Call 1-877-581-6266 to make an appointment.

Tuesday, July 31, 8am-3:40pm, McDonald’s, 1695 Great Basin Blvd.

Wednesday, August 1, 8am-3:40pm, McDonald’s, 1695 Great Basin Blvd.

Nevada Health Centers (NVHC) operates the Mammovan, a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services to women.

The Mammovan began operations in 2000, and was initially made possible by a grant secured by former Congressman John Ensign and former First Lady of Nevada, Dema Guinn.NVHC’s mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. We accept most insurance plans, Medicaid, Medicare and offer sliding fee scale for uninsured patients.